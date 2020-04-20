Singing River Health System reports improving numbers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond reported on Monday that “We feel like the curve has been smashed a little,” based on a decreasing number of positive tests.
“Last week, we were averaging about eight a day, and that average in the last four days has gone down to about five a day, so we hope that downward trend will continue,” he said.
"We hope that trend continues, we don’t have a resurgence, he added.
Bond was meeting with representatives of the Fab Lab Jackson County that was delivering 100 3-D printed face shields.
Donations like these, Bond said, in addition to a better flowing supply chain, has allowed them to stay in good stock of personal protection equipment.
What the facility really needs is the Abbott rapid test instrument that can speed processing of coronavirus swab tests to five minutes.
“The state health department has some of those, and we’re hoping to get ours very soon," Bond said. "Because of the high volume of patients, the test would be 'game-changing’ for our ability to diagnose people and get them on the right path.”
Because SRHS has a “high complexity” laboratory, they can use the machine. Other clinics that do not have that status can not.
“Antibody testing has a way to go,” he said. “There’s still a lot of research out there on how to best utilize the antibody testing.”
Singing River Health System is currently treating about 20 COVID-positive patients in hospitals, with some in intensive care, he said.
The donated face shields will protect the health care workers caring for those patients.
The frames of the FDA-approved design were made at the Fab Lab and by former students printing them at home.
Fab Lab is coordinating printing about 20 of the shields a day.
Fab Lab has also worked with the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System and Keesler Air Force Base to 3-D print their own face shields.
“We tell kids every day in the Fab Lab that STEM solves the world’s problems,” said Fab Lab manager Scott Beebe. “And this is like, ‘Here you go.’ Here’s the biggest problem we have faced in my life and how can we solve that through STEM.”
The next batch the Fab Lab makes will go to Gautier Police and workers involved in school food distribution.
They are taking requests for masks and face shields at their website.
