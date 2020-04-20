One-day drive-through testing sites opening in Harrison County this week

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four drive-through sites for coronavirus testing will be open for one day this week and next throughout Harrison County.
The testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on their respective days.
Only individuals that meet medical criteria during the screening process will be tested for COVID-19. For questions or pre-screening, contact Memorial’s COVID-19 Hotline, (228) 867-5000.
The Memorial drive-through sites will be located at the following:
Tuesday, April 2
D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Auto Mall Parkway, D’Iberville
Thursday, April 23
Lyman Community Center, 13472 US 49, Gulfport
Friday, April 24
West Harrison Civic Center, 4670 Espy Ave., Long Beach
Tuesday, April 28
Woolmarket Civic Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd, Biloxi
Individuals are urged to visit the temporary site if they have been experiencing flu-like symptoms, body aches, fever, coughing, sneezing, chills, or shortness of breath. Sick individuals are asked to stay in their vehicles and wait for assistance. Social distancing will be observed.
For patients that have insurance, Memorial will seek reimbursement, however, no out-of- pocket expense or co-pay is expected at the time of service. Those without insurance are asked to partner with the clinical staff at time-of-service to review options.
Memorial is a not-for-profit medical complex, jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and Harrison County. Temporary sites have previously been established by Memorial, the City of Gulfport and Harrison County Board of Supervisors at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center in Gulfport and the Biloxi Civic Center in East Biloxi.
Memorial will continue to work in conjunction with local officials and community leaders to identify and hyper-localize operations at temporary sites as an extension to the permanent locations.
