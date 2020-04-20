La. Gov. Edwards: State will allow elective medical procedures; too early to call it quits on large events

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health will allow for elective medical procedures starting on April 27, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced.
The new order relates to non-emergency medical and surgical procedures, Edwards said Monday (April 20) at his daily news conference on COVID-19. This also includes dental procedures.
“We believe we need to allow people to resume going to the doctor for things that may not be an emergency,” Edwards said. “So this will have the effect of opening up of more optional elective type procedures, non-emergency procedures both in the hospital setting and in the clinical setting.”
The governor said another benefit of elective surgeries will be to help avoid harm from underlying conditions or diseases, as many people who have died suffered from issues like hypertension and diabetes.
Edwards acknowledged the comments by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and canceling large events through 2020. Jazz Fest, Essence Fest and Voodoo Fest are just some that have been canceled. She questioned having an NFL season.
He said at this point it is “too early to say” about the future of events in the Fall, “but they’re not going to look the same.”
While the stay-at-home order has been moved until May 16 for New Orleans, Edwards said in the days leading up to May 1 we will hear steps about what is next.
“I’m just not there yet,” he said.
The state is still evaluating the three-phase approach to reopening each state and the country. Edwards said doing it parish-by-parish probably is not workable.
State Health Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips said the state needs approximately 700 staff for contact tracing. Currently, they have a staff of about 70.
“We are not where we need to be, no state is,” she said.
Her team is preparing this week on how to boost staffing for contact tracing. She said possibilities might include re-purposing internal staff and using call center staff.
The latest numbers of coronavirus in the area show:
· 24,523 positive cases
· 1,328 deaths
The majority of those cases and deaths are in the New Orleans metro area.
