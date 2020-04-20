Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — One result of the coronavirus pandemic halting business as usual in the sports world is that NFL teams will be drafting players without getting to do the usual deep dives into the prospects' backgrounds. Most pro timing days were canceled and the league prohibited teams from doing in-person interviews with prospects. Five college stars are getting to tell their stories through a documentary series with Panini America. The trading card company originally planned a three-part series following their paths from college to the pros. Panini instead is telling their stories through the players’ social media platforms.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton could transform legacies by finding some big-play talent in the NFL draft. Star quarterback Drew Brees has seen his last three seasons end with excruciatingly tight playoff losses. A fruitful draft could be the difference in propelling Brees and the Saints to a first Super Bowl in more than a decade. Team needs include a third receiving option to line up with Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. A quick and versatile linebacker could also pay dividends for a position group that has two regulars trying to rebound from injuries.