Gulfport business rolls out plan to reopen with safety in mind

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With businesses shuttered across the Coast and payrolls not being met, there has been a lively conversation over what is essential and what is not and how businesses can reopen while practicing health guidelines.
A store at Gulfport Premium Outlets is getting back to business after coming up with a plan to do it safely.
An empty parking lot and quiet sidewalks are painfully evident at Gulfport Premium Outlets. The shopping center closed on March 17, leaving hundreds of retailers without business.
The loss of revenue is adding up. Play and Talk sells video games and repairs I-phones and other electronic devices. They see themselves as an essential service in a “shelter-in-place” environment.
“I’d say, in this time of crisis right now where everybody is unemployed, losing wages and stuck at home, the only thing there is to do is entertain yourself. Video games, electronic devices are about the best way to do that. It keeps you upbeat and entertained with what’s going on in the world today,” said store manager Jamison Sacco.
They opened the business on Monday with safety guidelines in place.
“We have gloves, full sanitation with Lysol and masks. We’re trying to limit the amount of contact with anything,” Sacco said.
No one is allowed in the store. Customers call, give an arrival time and drive up to the rear delivery door and press a button.
“We’ll have an employee right behind the door waiting to hear that buzzer. The moment they do we’ll try to accommodate the customer the best we can,” Sacco said.
It is important, if not critical to the owners and employees to resume some kind of business during these extraordinary times.
“If we can get back to work, getting our employees with money in their pockets to put food on the table. We’re a mom and pop operation. We may not be able to comeback. We have to stay afloat in this time,” Sacco said.
Play and Talk is reaching out to regular customers and hopefully new customers on social media.
