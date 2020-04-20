Fire at Moody Music Building on Univ. of Alabama campus continues Monday morning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews continue working to extinguish a fire at the Frank Moody Music Building on the University of Alabama campus early Monday morning.
According to authorities, Tuscaloosa Fire Department crews and the UAPD were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Crews have been working to contain the fire for a couple of hours.
There’s no word on how the fire started, but fortunately no injuries are reported.
According to a tweet from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, while fire crews continue to fight the blaze, teams are working to safely remove valuable assets inside the building. That includes most of the Million Dollar Band instruments and uniforms, which Maddox says were removed from the building.
