Dry and warm today. Rain possible by Thursday.

It’s going to be a calm and warm Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll stay calm tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50 to low 60s.
Another nice day is expected on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will start to increase on Wednesday, but most of the day will be rain free. We’ll have highs near 80. Another storm system is expected to bring showers and storms to the Southeast Wednesday night through Thursday. At this time, our best chance for showers and storms is on Thursday. Highs will be near 80. Drier conditions are expected by Friday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.