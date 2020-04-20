Drier and warm today. More April showers by midweek.

After showers last night, expect skies to become partly cloudy today with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the 60s, perhaps 50s inland. High pressure brings a dry and mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wednesday could be mainly rain-free. But, Wednesday night into Thursday looks wetter as a rain system arrives with scattered showers. Moderate to heavy rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with could lead to flooding. And a few strong-storms can’t be ruled out. Drier by Friday.