Community celebrates 100-year old Air Force veteran on his birthday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For thirty years, John Venezia spent his life in the service of our country with the US Air Force, and on his 100th birthday, friends, family, the Gulfport Police and Fire Department gave back to him.
For Venezia’s family, birthday celebrations have always been a big deal. Typically cookouts and crawfish boils, like many families on the Gulf Coast, are the way to go for this group.
Yet along with just about every way of life, birthday celebrations have also changed drastically in the age of the coronavirus. So on Monday, friends, family and first responders set up in a school parking lot so that they could drive past Venezia, Homecoming Parade style, and show how much they care— but from afar.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.