Coast business deciding to use wholesale prices to help keep its doors open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For as long as people have lived in Biloxi, shrimp has been a staple in the community. Now, on Mondays and Thursdays, Biloxi Freezing and Processing is selling medium, large and jumbo shrimp at wholesale prices.
“We are a domestic shrimp processor. The focus of our business is selling to the distributors. With the recent impact of the coronavirus, we’ve had a lot of the restaurants shut down or extremely limited. So, sales are down," said Brandon Oaks, sales manager with Biloxi Freezing & Processing.
What originally started as a way to replace some of the revenue lost— as a result of distributors canceling orders and restaurant closures— has actually turned into an opportunity to help the people in South Mississippi.
“We were all going to the grocery story and experiencing shortages of food. So, we decided to help the public and open up and sell at wholesale prices to the public," said Oaks.
When asked how his customers feel about the sale, “They love it. They love it,” Oaks said.
Additionally, Oaks says that this sale will continue long after the coronavirus has been defeated.
