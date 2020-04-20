Camp Shelby reports damage from Sunday storms

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby is dealing with the aftermath of strong storms that caused damage in several Pine Belt counties Sunday evening.
Mississippi National Guard officials tell us two buildings on post sustained major damage and 70 others had minor damage.
No injuries were reported.
A strong tornado touched down in southwest Marion County around 7:20 p.m. The tornado then crossed State Route 35 and State Route 43 near Pickwick.
The tornado then continued to move east, crossing State Route 13 near Pine Burr. It then crossed into Lamar County about two to four miles north of Baxterville.
At one time, National Weather Service Doppler radar saw debris being lofted 15,000 feet into the storm.
The debris signature faded away around 7:45 p.m. as the apparent tornado weakened.
NWS crews will determine if the tornado lifted there or continued on into central Lamar County later Monday and into Tuesday.
