Beaches to remain closed in Jackson, Hancock counties

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Beaches in Jackson County will remain closed for another week, while those in Hancock County will stay closed an additional two weeks to discourage large groups from gathering.
Supervisors in those two counties met Monday morning to decide how to proceed under Governor Reeves’s revised shelter in place order. The order, which was issued Friday and went into effect Monday at 8am, gave county supervisors the authority to decide if their local beaches should reopen.
Harrison County supervisors decided Friday to immediately open their beaches.
Jackson County supervisors voted to remain closed through the extended shelter in place date of April 27, 2020. Hancock County supervisors decided to keep their beaches closed through May 4, 2020.
As has been the case, the boardwalk areas of all coast beaches are still open for exercise, which is encouraged as long as the rules of social distancing are followed.
