Warm, humid, and windy today. Strong storms possible.

It’s another warm and humid day. Highs will be near 80. Winds ahead of a storm system will pick up from the south and southwest. Gusts up to 35 MPH are possible. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms late this afternoon through Sunday night. If storms develop and hold together, we could have strong wind gusts near 60 MPH. An isolated tornado and hail can’t be ruled out. Not everyone will see these strong to severe storms. There is a greater risk for severe weather in Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt.