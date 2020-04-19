‘This was something unprecedented:' IMMS reflects on 10-year BP Oil Spill anniversary

For example, Solangi noted that more than 300 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles died in Mississippi during the oil spill. Now 10 years later, IMMS rehabilitated more than 1,000 of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, the most endangered turtle species in the world. Experts believed Coastal marine life was on a steady path toward progress until 2019 when IMMS noticed a spike in marine mammal deaths after the opening of the Bonnet Carré spillway.