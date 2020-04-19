4,274 people in Mississippi diagnosed with COVID-19, including over 550 Coast residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 4,200 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Mississippi so far, with over 555 cases confirmed on the Coast.
On Sunday, April 19, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 4,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 300 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported.
MSDH reports a total of 555 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 14 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Saturday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 159 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 19, according to MSDH. Of those, 27 were South Mississippi residents.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH. In South Mississippi, there are a total of nine facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Of the over 4,200 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 205 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the third-highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 337 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 234 cases.
Pearl River County has the second-highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the state, with 10 people reported to date. Lauderdale County is reporting the most deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi with 14 victims so far.
To date, 113 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 55.8% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 35.6% of the patients are white. A total of 62.9% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
As of April 12, a total of 37,733 tests were issued statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers.
As of April 18, a total of 10,558 tests have been administered for coronavirus by the MSDH lab. Of those tests, a total of 1,198 have come back positive.
As of April 18, the state reports that 27.5% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released. The number of recovery rates has also not been released by the health department.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.