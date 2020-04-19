‘Non-essential’ businesses gearing up for customers again

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People and businesses in South Mississippi have been eagerly awaiting the lessening of restrictions from city and state government. No one person, however, has been more eager than the small business segment in South Mississippi. For two shops in downtown Ocean Springs, they are doing what they can to welcome back business.
Down on the east end of Government Street, Ocean Springs Mercantile has been in business for four years. Even though they have maintained an online presence during this downtime, they are excited for the day when they can open their doors once again. Eva Pund is the marketing director for Ocean Springs Mercantile. Since online shopping has been the only option, Pund has been working during the week to keep the store’s updated inventory available online for her customers.
“You know, it’s weird because you miss your customers and you miss the people coming through those doors and the same faces that you see on a weekly basis," Pund said.
Now that non-essential restrictions have decreased a bit, Pund said she can finally do a little more.
“We have ramped up our website, our online orders. We’ve started doing curbside service, we are doing free local delivery in Ocean Springs, and we are allowing one or two people at a time if they want to come shop privately," Pund said.
It’s a little bit of a different story for Poppy’s on Washington Avenue, as their doors have been closed since the middle of March.
“I was trying to keep my customers happy even not having as many. It was just heartbreaking because people would call and we could no longer do curbside. But, I feel a little bit of a sense of relief that I can get my girls back to work and we can start working towards a new normal," said Poppy’s owner Gayle Jones.
So now the work begins to prepare for a reopening, even if for now, it’s just online.
“We’ve taken this opportunity to do some improvements in here, so we have those to finish up, and the cleanup, and the displays and we’ll be ready to go. As soon as the governor says we can open our doors, we’re gonna do so, and we’re gonna be very happy to do so," Jones told WLOX.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.