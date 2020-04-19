Gulfport editorial cartoonist gets inspiration from COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tim Lockley, an entomologist by profession, comes up with plenty of ideas for editorial cartoons. He just doesn’t know how.
“People are like, ‘Where do you get your ideas?’ And I always tell them, ‘Saskatchewan.’ Because I have no idea.”
Lockley has been an editorial cartoonist for decades making humorous observations about life.
Some are political; some are just gag cartoons and fun with puns.
His work has been published all over the country, and he’s produced nine books with five on the way.
“I don’t make any money at it. I’m not in it for the money. I’m in it for the glory,” he said with a grin.
His series is called Ods Bodkins.
“It’s one of those expletives from the Elizabethan period,” Lockley said.
Ods, the shortening of the word god, and a bodkin is a short dagger.
“In the Tudor courts, it was a joke to poke somebody with your bodkin. To me, my Ods Bodkins are these little umph, you know, poking people trying to get a reaction.”
As prolific as he is, things can get a little repetitive.
“After a while, you get in a rut,” he said. “You’ve drawn so many about this person’s character, or lack thereof, and you just run out of things. COVID-19 has inspired me.”
It’s taken over. He’s done about four dozen cartoons on the topic since the pandemic started.
“That’s been the majority of my cartoons, my political cartoons, for the past six weeks, like it is on the news. I can’t imagine what CNN or Fox or any of those guys are going to do after the COVID-19 is gone away, because they’ll have nothing to say.”
However, Lockley likely will, on a lot of things.
