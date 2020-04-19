Friends honor fallen classmate with a gift to his mother

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A bond between friends and family grows even stronger in memory of Brady Hicks.
Hicks died in an ATV accident on April 13 at the age of 18. His mother Dawn Davis said she will always remember his love for cars.
“I knew he was going to get it and he was going to fix it up because he liked Blazers," Davis said. "He was just gonna go fix it up and drive it and soup it up as he calls it. Rev it up, I don’t know, add a boom box and all that.”
Brady's friends pulled together to give his mother the car that he loved so much.
“We all had the idea, hey, we’ll buy it. We’ll fix what’s wrong with it and we’ll give it to her," said Dylan Burchfield. "It just felt good because Brady was real close to us.”
It’s more than just a car, but also a memory that Davis will always cherish.
“It was just wonderful. Those boys will always have a place in my heart," Davis said. "I’ve never seen teenage boys so kind. They took their own money and they done it and they fixed it, and I’ll never be able to thank them enough.”
Davis plans to add a few things to the Blazer just for Brady.
“I am adding the radio. Yes I am," Davis said. "Me and Mattie, one of his friends that really helped too with the boys, we are going through the Walmart parking lot just like the teenagers do and we are going to play music really loud and rev it up.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.