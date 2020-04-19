Bars and restaurants outline post-pandemic plans

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Local businesses are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic. With dining areas being closed, it has greatly affected businesses along Government Street in Ocean Springs.
Business owners describe Government Street as interactive with live entertainment for guests to enjoy, but since the COVID-19 outbreak, there hasn’t been much liveliness.
During slow down time, business owners look into future plans post COVID-19. Owner of The Beer House and Mosaic Kenny Williams has bought five gallons of hand sanitizer he will enforce everyone to use once his dining area reopens.
“Before we had two ways you could enter the restaurant. We’re going to bring everybody in from one spot. We have contact-less thermometers we are going to use. We will always have someone checking temperatures and ensuring that people have sanitized their hands,” Williams said.
Owner of The Love Shack Karen Horn has already made changes she will keep in place.
“We’re changing our menu a little bit. We’ve already changed it now but we’re going to have less options on our menu. We’re going to be more diligent in everything that we do as far as service,” Horn said.
Some businesses have qualified for the Small Business Administration Disaster Loan. Horn expressed that she has offered all of her employees the opportunity to return to work, and with the help of the SBA loan it covers payroll up to eight weeks and other aspects associated with the business. The SBA will forgive the portion of the loan used for payroll, which is at least 75%, and other designated expenses for up to eight weeks.
“We still have to be real careful with customer service and everything. So we will reopen and hopefully just wish for the best and pray that everything goes well,” Horn said.
Williams added that during this time, he’s renovating and guests will be in for a new experience once the dining area reopens.
