Warm and muggy today. Strong storms possible on Sunday.

A stronger storm system is expected to bring more severe weather to the Southeast on Sunday. The stronger storms are expected to stay to our north Sunday morning and afternoon. These storms may move into South Mississippi by the evening. If they hold together, we could see wind gusts near 60 MPH. The tornado risk remains low. We are currently under a Level 2 risk for severe storms along the immediate coast. A Level 3 risk remains for areas north of I-10.