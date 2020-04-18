Warm and muggy today. Strong storms possible on Sunday.

It’s going to be a warm and humid Saturday with highs near 80. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon. There’s a chance for a few more showers and storms late tonight. If these storms do pass over us, we may have some heavy downpours and gusty winds. The overall severe threat tonight remains low, but not zero.
A stronger storm system is expected to bring more severe weather to the Southeast on Sunday. The stronger storms are expected to stay to our north Sunday morning and afternoon. These storms may move into South Mississippi by the evening. If they hold together, we could see wind gusts near 60 MPH. The tornado risk remains low. We are currently under a Level 2 risk for severe storms along the immediate coast. A Level 3 risk remains for areas north of I-10.
The rain is expected to move out by Monday morning. It will be dry and warm on Monday and Tuesday with highs near 80.
