Northwood Church and Wiggins Police team up to feed the community

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Groups and organizations across South Mississippi are making sure families are getting hot cooked meals free of charge during times many may need it most.
With a shared goal in mind, Northwood Church and Wiggins Police Department teamed up to feed the community. Both groups said, most importantly, they want families to know they care.
“We’re really not asking for anything from people. This is just a 100% gift, and the Wiggins Police Department has this culture to just serve the community, our church as the same feel. It’s not about getting from anybody,” said pastor Mike Minnis.
With the help of local businesses, families were able to receive free barbecue plates and bagged lunches for their children.
“Ms. Jules, Butcher Block, Piggly Wiggly, Walmart, they provided the food and we said why not go ahead and give them a quality meal. All of the businesses stood up and said let’s make it happen,” said Sgt. Tim Hill with Wiggins Police.
More than 200 plates were prepared and given out along with a drink. Hill said with the help of local businesses, families were able to receive a meal they would enjoy. As families drove up, they sat and waited in their cars while volunteers brought them the total number of meals requested.
Hill describes this as thanksgiving, trying to spread happiness throughout the community.
“Just keep hope alive. Pray the Lord is here for you, he works through people in many ways,” he said.
