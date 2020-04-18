Jackson County residents voice opinions on beach closures

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With a decision looming on the Jackson County beaches potentially re-opening, residents and beachgoers are ready to put their toes in the sand again while still practicing social distancing.
“Personally, I think they should open them all," said beachgoer Randy Gurley. "I know everybody is probably mixed, but if you spread out, you can spread out 6-10 feet apart. I hope they open them up.”
For some, the ability to make a day trip to the beach would be beneficial to the mental health of themselves and their loved ones.
“I have a three-year-old and she is obsessed with the beach. It’s breaking her heart that she can’t go to the beach," said beachgoer Madison Cook. "You don’t know how to tell a child that they can’t go to the beach.”
“People are stuck in their homes right now depressed with nothing to do," Gurley added. "They need to be able to get out. Hopefully, the weather is nice. I really do hope they open them back up.”
Despite the urge to get out and enjoy the outdoors, residents are aware that safety is still the top priority.
“The biggest thing for me is to keep everybody healthy and safe. That’s where we are," said beachgoer Marc Jegel. "Whatever all the administrations are saying is best for everybody to stay healthy, that’s what I’m willing to go for. But obviously, we want our lives back to normal. Everybody does.”
As long as safety is enforced and rules are followed, beachgoers said they hope county supervisors know beach access would be a great way to restart normalcy.
“I want them to know that people do need to get out, and have their social distancing," said beachgoer Justin Cook. "Let’s get out, let’s start back over and get the economy back rolling again. Put a smile on everybody’s face, and get out of the house.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.