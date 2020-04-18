Gymnastics team surprises coach at her home in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Lanier’s gymnastics team hopped in their cars with homemade signs to surprise their coach Friday afternoon.
Over half of the team’s members, including one all the way from Alabama, drove by Lanier team director Vonnie Yocum’s home in Gulfport to show how much they missed her and the team after their season was cut short last month.
The parents of the team members and one of Yocum’s friends helped organize the surprise that brought a much-needed smile to everybody there.
“That meant the world to me,” said Yocum. "I miss my gym babies. I miss my everyday coaching. I miss giving them corrections, seeing the smiles on their faces, and seeing the joy when they get a new skill. I miss my gym parents, they’re awesome to bring their kids to us and to allow us to teach them gymnastics. It was amazing.”
Vonnie said her friend thought of the idea and organized it with the families all in the last few days.
