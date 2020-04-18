Gulfport High teacher uses humor, compassion to reach students during pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Katheryn White records a video to upload for her students.
“Click, clack, mooo,” she says into the iPad.
To the untrained eye and ear, this may seem a little strange to read “Click, Clack, Moo – Cows That Type” to 16-year-old English students.
Anyone who knows Katheryn White knows this how she rolls, and the students like it.
“We forget that older kids are secretly just little kids are heart,” she said. “And the thing is, like, everything in my classroom has been just like funny. We just have fun in my room.”
The isolation from her students during this pandemic has been especially hard on her because interaction is what she does best. Her lessons are best told face-to-face, not text-to-text, but this kind of interaction will have to do for now.
“Teaching English is half of what I do, but I go for kids. That’s why I’m there every day,” White said. “And, so having them kind of removed from this equation has been so heartbreaking.”
Lately, White has taken to social media to express her feelings, which has caught the eyes and hearts of so many.
“I sat down and I said, ‘I need to get all this out and I need to say something.’ But I didn’t even feel like I need to say it for me as much as I needed to say it for them, for other teachers, for people or people who were confused, for my own students," she said.
She reads from her posts:
“Teaching has never been about content. You don’t hear anyone saying, ‘Oh, I miss punctuation!’ No. We miss our kids.”
“Learning has not been canceled. Laughter has not been canceled. Hope has not been canceled.”
“How do you send out a digital hug? How do you tell them even at 16, it’s OK to miss school, or be afraid or not even know what you need?”
“10:52 P.M.: I’m wide awake, checking emails for the 15th time today.”
“11 P.M.: Until then, stay safe. Know you’re terribly missed and loved deeply. It will never be enough.”
