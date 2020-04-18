Fred Haise recalls historic Apollo 13 mission 50 years later

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week marking a huge milestone for the nearly Catastrophic Apollo 13 flight. It’s been 50 years since that mission to the moon that instead turned into one of surviving and getting home.
One of the three men aboard Apollo 13, Biloxi native Fred Haise talked with WLOX on Friday about his experience during the mission.
“Well, we knew immediately we had a problem with fusion— took a while to figure out what it was and what caused it. It wasn’t till after the mission until they found out what caused it. Our initial feelings were one of disappointment," Haise said.
The famous line, “Houston, we have a problem,” stemmed from this mission and in the moment, what a significant problem it was.
"We thought we had lost the landing immediately with some of the instrument readings. But when the second tank and slow leak and that became knowledgable, then we knew we were in real trouble. That first period went almost over two hours before they shut down the mother ship, troubleshooting to try and save the second tank. Before Jim Lovell and I went to the lunar module to power it up so we had something to live off of, while all of the workarounds were being figured out. Remarkably, the land module capsule powered up and gave us the second—a tie for the second— most accurate flight down of the program,” said Haise.
After the splashdown on April 17th, 1970, President Richard Nixon award the Apollo 13 crew the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
A statue of Haise is being built in Biloxi near the iconic lighthouse. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Coast celebrations honoring Haise had to be put on hold.
