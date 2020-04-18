Fred Haise recalls historic Apollo 13 mission 50 years later

"We thought we had lost the landing immediately with some of the instrument readings. But when the second tank and slow leak and that became knowledgable, then we knew we were in real trouble. That first period went almost over two hours before they shut down the mother ship, troubleshooting to try and save the second tank. Before Jim Lovell and I went to the lunar module to power it up so we had something to live off of, while all of the workarounds were being figured out. Remarkably, the land module capsule powered up and gave us the second—a tie for the second— most accurate flight down of the program,” said Haise.