13 countries unite to demand global cooperation

A technician works in the lab of the COVID-19 department of the Policlinic of Tor Vergata in Rome, Friday, April 17, 2020. Even as authorities in parts of Italy’s hardest-hit areas press to ease lockdown restrictions, the nation continues to register a few thousand of new cases of COVID-19 each day. According to numbers supplied on Friday by the Health Ministry, there were nearly 3,500 fresh cases since a day earlier, raising Italy’s overall tally of known infections to 172,434. (Source: Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)