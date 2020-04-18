3,974 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide. 541 of them are on the Coast.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 3,900 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Mississippi so far, with over 541 cases confirmed on the Coast.
On Saturday, April 18, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 3,974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 181 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported.
MSDH reports a total of 541 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 17 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Friday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 152 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 17, according to MSDH. Of those, 27 were South Mississippi residents.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH. In South Mississippi, there are a total of nine facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Of the over 3,900 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 201 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the third-highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 325 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 220 cases.
Pearl River County has the second-highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the state, with 10 people reported to date. Lauderdale County is reporting the most deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi with 14 victims so far.
The highest number of cases have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 1,177 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
To date, 102 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 56% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 36% of the patients are white. A total of 64% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
As of April 12, a total of 37,733 tests were issued statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers.
As of April 17, a total of 10,490 tests have been administered for coronavirus by the MSDH lab. Of those tests, a total of 1,169 have come back positive.
As of April 17, the state reports that 28% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released. The number of recovery rates has also not been released by the health department.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.