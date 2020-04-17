President Trump approves Mississippi Disaster Declaration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Mississippi and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding on April 12, 2020.
The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones.
This assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Jose M. Girot as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.