3,793 people in Mississippi diagnosed with COVID-19, including over 500 Coast residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 3,800 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Mississippi so far, with over 500 cases confirmed on the Coast.
On Thursday, April 16, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 3,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 169 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported.
MSDH reports a total of 524 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 15 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Thursday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 140 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 16, according to MSDH. Of those, 34 were South Mississippi residents.
According to state health officials on Friday, there are currently 148 patients in ICU with COVID-19 throughout the state. Of those, 95 patients are on ventilators. There are 296 open ICU beds throughout the state and 671 available ventilators.
Of the nearly 3,800 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 196 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the third highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 314 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 213 cases.
Pearl River County has the second highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the state, with eight people reported to date. Lauderdale County is reporting the most deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi with 13 victims so far.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 56% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 36% of the patients are white. A total of 66% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
MSDH says cases under investigation have not had their data finalized at this time.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
There are 67 confirmed outbreaks at long-term care facilities throughout the state, with eight of those facilities located in South Mississippi. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
The number of recovery rates has also not been released by the health department.
As of April 16, a total of tests have been administered for coronavirus by the MSDH lab. Of those tests, a total of 1,157 have came back positive.
As of April 12, a total of 37,733 tests were issued statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers.
As of April 15, the state reports that 28% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.