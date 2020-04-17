Next Man Up: Myles Brennan taking the reigns as LSU’s next QB

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - From taking St. Stanislaus to back-to-back state championships to winning a national title with one of the greatest college football teams ever as part of the 2019 LSU Tigers, Myles Brennan has achieved success as a starting quarterback and backup.
Following in the footsteps of Joe Burrow is no easy task, but Brennan is ready to take the reigns. After patiently waiting for three years, Myles Brennan’s opportunity to be the face of LSU football has arrived.
“I’m very confident. My confidence has grown a lot through this spring and throughout the years of being at LSU," said Brennan. "To be able to go into the spring and take reps with the first team guys has been tremendous.”
The former St. Stanislaus standout enters the 2020 season as the only Tiger quarterback with game experience, throwing for 600 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons. Despite Joe Brady returning to the NFL, Myles plans to be just as successful in LSU’s spread/RPO offense, as it reminds him of his high school days.
“It’s identical to what we did at Stanislaus, which is crazy," said Brennan. "We’ll have a run play call and we have a pass play also tagged with that run play, so if the defense...if the safeties want to stay back then we’ll hand the ball off and we’ll get a good run. If the safeties want to come up and attack the run then we’ll throw it right behind them. It’s a very hard offense to stop because we have every answer to what they’re going to do. I feel like that’s exactly what I did at St. Stanislaus.”
With COVID-19 shutting down spring football just three practices in, Myles is now faced with the challenge of preparing for the biggest season of his career in the most unconventional way.
“It’s been tough. Once I got home, I found a gym that I could orkout in immediately. I workout every single morning with weights, I have all of my quarterback drills on my Ipad and I do those right after my workout. I’ll go up on our property and I have a bunch of cones, I have trash cans set out, I have nets. I have everything set out that I need so when we get back we’re hitting the ground running. This is my team now and I’m going to be the best Myles Brennan I can be every single day. I’m going to make sure that, A: we’re victorious after every single game; and B: that we get back to where we want to be as a team.”
COVID-19 has hit home for on a personal level for Myles. His girlfriend - Erin Hebert- lost her grandfather last month from the virus. In his memory, Myles and Erin set up a GoFundMe. As of April 17, the couple had raised over $17,000, all of which is being donated to the Ochsner Clinic Foundation to assist them in their fight against COVID-19.
