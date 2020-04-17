Next Man Up: Myles Brennan taking the reigns as LSU’s next QB

“It’s been tough. Once I got home, I found a gym that I could orkout in immediately. I workout every single morning with weights, I have all of my quarterback drills on my Ipad and I do those right after my workout. I’ll go up on our property and I have a bunch of cones, I have trash cans set out, I have nets. I have everything set out that I need so when we get back we’re hitting the ground running. This is my team now and I’m going to be the best Myles Brennan I can be every single day. I’m going to make sure that, A: we’re victorious after every single game; and B: that we get back to where we want to be as a team.”