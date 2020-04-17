Memorial Hospital partners with Boys and Girls Club, YMCA to offer childcare to employees

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast is working to expand its childcare services to essential employees along the Coast.
This comes as the governor announced a program this week to open emergency childcare sites for essential workers.
Even before that announcement, the Boys and Girls Club partnered with Memorial Hospital to make sure the children of those on the front lines of the pandemic are taken care of.
“I’ve been a fan of Boys and Girls Club for many, many years; they’re well established in our community. Geographically, it fit perfectly, centrally located, so it was a win-win for us at Memorial to provide this to our employees,” said Sandra Vincent, Senior Director of Human Resources at Memorial.
The Boys and Girls Club originally closed along with schools but reopened about two weeks ago to provide this service for essential personnel.
“They’re needed. We need them there, and we need them to be fully there, knowing that their children are ok," said Keva Scott, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast.
The center has a strict protocol in place to make sure children and staff are safe. Guests are required to wash their hands before entering the building, door handles and other surfaces are frequently sanitized, and staff members must wear masks.
“We’re having to modify play, but the kids are still able to get a rich experience, and parents are able to have a peace of mind knowing that there’s a safe place for kids to be, that kids are engaged in fun activities and then also getting their homework done while they’re on the front lines working for all of us," Scott said.
With most other childcare centers closed, this community partnership is one that’s most needed.
“I say we’ve impacted 50 families, and because we are taking care of their children, they know that their children are in good hands, they can come to work, feel peace of mind, and support our community and then support our patients,” Vincent said.
The YMCA in Ocean Springs is also providing childcare services for Memorial’s employees.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.