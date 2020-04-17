Long Beach donut shop takes extra precautions after deciding to reopen

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The open sign is flashing again at a popular Long Beach business.
King Donuts reopened Friday morning after closing three weeks ago due to coronavirus concerns. The shop is now open for takeout only as required by the shelter-in-place order.
Only four customers are allowed in the store at a time, and they must be distanced and use hand sanitizer before coming in.
The owner felt it was necessary to open sooner, rather than later.
“We want to stay more longer too, but I just said, the bills are nonstop and then we try to survive. We have kids to support, and the building we need to pay them, and with our own property, with rent and the house, so not enough to spend, if you know. No income, but we have to spend it, so we have no choice,” said Bunthoeun Chan.
Customers are encouraged to order ahead.
King Donuts is open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
