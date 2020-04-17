Local t-shirt campaign gives back to healthcare workers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Giving the shirt off your back to help feed COVID-19 frontline heroes is the idea behind a local campaign where buying a t-shirt buys meals for healthcare workers.
The design says it all: “Salute to our Frontline Heroes.” Very simply, a person buys a shirt for $20. The money pays for gift cards that go to healthcare workers so they can take part in the City of Gulfport’s “Grab and Go” campaign at local restaurants.
“We started thinking about how can we do a fundraiser to help small businesses, and we have a deep respect for those healthcare workers on the frontlines,” said Jeremy Carothers with Elite Screen Printing. “We wanted to help both, so we came up with the idea to make a shirt, feed a hero.”
The shirt sales were a go earlier this week, and in just a few days, more than $3,000 has been raised through the campaign.
"Knowing what their mission was and knowing the strength and reach of our radio stations and knowing we can make a positive impact and putting a good story out there, we said absolutely, we're all in on this," said Jesse Alvarez with TeleSouth Media.
To buy a shirt, simply log onto www.coastheroes.com or call Elite Screen Printing to order one and get curbside pick up.
If you also want to sow the seeds of support in a different way, there are also hats, which cost $12.
"It's already been such a great outpouring of support from our community and we love to see our local businesses coming together and helping our local restaurants, which have been so good to our employees already," said Aimee Robertson, Memorial Hospital foundation president.
