Limited opening for non-essential businesses welcomed news

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Marty Guthrie fixes jewelry for a living, but now a little carpentry is in order, and a new bank-teller style window is going in.
He wasted no time after Gov. Tate Reeves announced that “non-essential” businesses can now provide curbside and delivery sales.
“I started planning this past Monday, hoping that I was making the right decision that he was going to go that direction,” he said. “So, I got lucky with that decision. That’s all it was.”
Guthrie, owner of Jeweler's Bench in Biloxi, has been closed down for more than two weeks.
The new rules will allow him to get back to business, and his new system will allow him to do it safely.
“I’ve not made any money for the past two and a half to three weeks,” he said. “This is going to give me a shot to keep my business open. This is something I've been doing 30 years. I love doing this. I love the customers. So, yes, this gives me a chance to get back to what I love to do.”
It may take a while to get his footing even with a partial opening.
“After any kind of something bad that goes on, the first thing people cut out is luxury,” he said. “Well, there’s nothing more luxurious than jewelry. So, no, my phone ain’t been ringing off the hook like I hoped it would. But I’m hoping with a little bit of ingenuity on our part that we can get the work back out there and let them know that I do have a set up where they will be safe.”
It’s been a rough period as well for Kim Riley, owner of Riley’s Children’s Boutique in Gulfport.
“People want to feel the clothes,” she said. “You need to touch it. You need to know what you’re buying size-wise; everything runs different.”
For her, the opportunity to open up even just a little is welcomed news.
“Absolutely. I think we all need to be able to sell. I think we need to do it cautiously,” Riley added. “I’m in no way ready to open the store up to the public. I’m taking it very seriously, but I am ready to be able to communicate with the customers a little bit more and put our product out there.”
Guthrie said he’s ready to open his window service on Monday, as long as everything is square with the city of Biloxi.
