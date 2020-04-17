Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION
Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court
HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he's tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn't have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo's final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Economic woes from virus are 'insane,' Mississippi gov says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic are “insane." Mississippi processed more than 129,500 unemployment claims between March 14 and April 11. That's according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Employment and Training Administration. Reeves has said the usual number is no more than 1,000 a week. The state Health Department says Thursday that Mississippi has at least 3,624 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 29 deaths from the outbreak.
HINDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Committee chooses new president for Hinds Community College
RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — An educator from Kentucky will become the next president of Hinds Community College in Mississippi. A search committee at Hinds announced Thursday that has chosen Stephen Vacik to begin the job July 1. He will succeed Clyde Muse, who is retiring after 42 years as president. Vacik is president of Maysville Community and Technical College in Maysville, Kentucky. He was president of Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, from 2011 to 2015. Before that, Vacik worked seven years as chief instructional officer at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba.
MISSISSIPPI FLOODING-PUMP PROJECT
US engineers examine impact of Mississippi pump proposal
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will re-examine the potential environmental impact of a proposal for massive pumps to drain floodwaters from parts of rural Mississippi. The announcement Thursday is drawing criticism from conservation groups. They say the Yazoo pump project would be harmful and expensive. Prominent Mississippi politicians have been pushing the Trump administration to revive and fund the project for pumps near the Yazoo and Mississippi rivers. It was blocked by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2008. The Corps of Engineers says the south Delta has seen significant flooding nine of the past 10 years.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OFFSHORE OIL WORKERS
Coronavirus confirmed on offshore platforms in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed on more than two dozen people working on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Nola.com reports that the Coast Guard says 26 offshore workers in the Gulf had tested positive for the virus as of last week. Only seven of the 680 platforms in the Gulf had been affected. A spokesman says BP is among the companies that has had offshore workers test positive for the coronavirus. While an offshore rig might seem like an unlikely place for the virus, workers share close quarters and frequently touch surfaces including handrails.
CHILD KILLED
5-year-old killed, 3 adults hurt in Mississippi shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl is dead and at least three adults injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson Police investigators said someone shot into an apartment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bullets hit the little girl, the adults and a vehicle parked outside. The girl was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The others, police said, appeared to suffer non-life threatening wounds. Police say a possible suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.