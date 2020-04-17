Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA-PRISONS
Advocates urge release of prisoners as Arizona fights virus
PHOENIX (AP) — As the coronavirus surfaces in Arizona prisons, advocates for inmates worry that they’re running out of time to persuade Gov. Doug Ducey to avoid a larger outbreak by releasing some of the 42,000 people who live in close quarters behind bars. The Republican governor has insisted he won’t free prisoners in response to the pandemic, even as other states are reducing prison populations to increase social distancing behind bars and local authorities across Arizona have released at least 300 nonviolent inmates from county jails. Ducey has not explained why he won’t release inmates. Corrections officials say the health and safety of staff, inmates and communities are their top priority.
ARIZONA TUITION LAWSUIT
Arizona high court mulls appeal over tuition costs lawsuit
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is considering an appeal in a case that involves both the cost of tuition to attend a state university and the authority of the state attorney general. The justices heard legal arguments Thursday and will rule sometime in the future. Attorney General Mark Brnovich appealed a lower court’s ruling that dismissed his lawsuit against the state Board of Regents. Brnovich’s 2017 lawsuit contends that a series of tuition increases approved by the regents violated a state constitutional mandate for university tuition to be “as nearly free as possible." The regents successfully argued in the lower court that Brnovich lacked authority to sue the regents over the tuition issue.
RENTERS-PAYMENT HELP
About 26,000 Arizona tenants seek help to pay landlords
PHOENIX (AP) — More than 26,000 Arizona tenants are asking for help paying their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona Department of Housing officials say the average aid requested is about $890 with the money going directly to landlords. The Arizona Republic reports that a state fund of $5 million was launched last month for renters hurt by COVID-19. The state housing agency is working with local eviction-prevention agencies across Arizona to administer the renter funds. The median rent in the Phoenix metro area reached $1,100 in March. The renter-aid fund began days after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order to delay evictions for renters either quarantined or facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus.
NARCOTICS SEIZURE-ARREST
Cottonwood man arrested in narcotics case
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say they have arrested a Cottonwood man who they say was selling narcotic drugs. Sheriff’s officials say 19-year-old Dylan Mills has been booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia as well as resisting arrest. Authorities say Mills was involved in the sales of fentanyl and staying at a Cottonwood motel. They say Mills dropped a can and attempted to flee detectives on Monday night. Authorities say he resisted arrest and was handcuffed. Detectives reported the can actually contained 271 fentanyl pills with a street value of $7,000 and a half-gram of methamphetamine.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona hospitals feel financial stress amid virus outbreak
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An industry group says Arizona hospitals that have cancelled elective surgeries on the orders of the governor while preparing for a surge of coronavirus patients that hasn’t happened are feeling huge financial pressure. The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association said Thursday facilities are planning furloughs, pay cuts, forced vacations or other measures to reduce costs as revenue has plummeted by as much as 40%. They want Gov. Doug Ducey to ease up on the ban on elective surgeries he imposed March 19 that was designed to open space for a surge of virus patients and preserve limited supplies of masks, gowns, gloves and other protective equipment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP POLITICS
Coronavirus could complicate Trump's path to reelection
NEW YORK (AP) — The devastating coronavirus pandemic stands poised to reshape the political map this November. The virus has pummeled battleground states and alarmed Republicans who see early warning signs for an election that could be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis. The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 Americans and put millions out of work. It has also eviscerated the Trump campaign’s hope to run for reelection on the back of a strong economy and could tilt a series of states Trump won in 2016 toward the Democrats.
AP-US-WESTERN-MEGADROUGHT
Study: Warming makes US West megadrought worst in modern age
KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — A new study finds that much of the western United States is baking in what scientists call an emerging megadrought. Thursday's study in the journal Science blames almost half the problem on man-made global warming, which scientists say is only getting worse. Multi-decade deep droughts happen every couple of hundred years. But the current one is one of the most severe since the year 800. Some scientists say this drought, which started in 2000, may not have lasted long enough yet to qualify as a megadrought.
CACTUS-EAGLES NEST
Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus
PHOENIX (AP) — For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus. The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey. The agency’s coordinator of raptor management says the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir. He called the find “amazing.” Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti. According to officials, the last known mention of such a sighting was a 1937 record.