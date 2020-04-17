Gulfport High School announces alternative plan for 2020 graduation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport High School's graduating seniors will get to walk across a stage and accept their diplomas on their originally scheduled graduation date, with a few modifications.
During the week of May 11-15, each senior and up to four family members (parents and/or legal guardians only) will have a scheduled time to report to the Ray Bishop Auditorium. Each senior will have a cap and gown picture taken by a professional photographer. The Gulfport School District will purchase an 8x10 for each student as a token of appreciation.
Video will then be recorded of each student taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diploma. Those individual videos will be edited together into a full graduation ceremony, which will also include:
- The Marine JROTC Pledge of Allegiance
- A performance by a few members of the GHS Choir
- Recognition of the Valedictorian and Salutatorian
- Speeches from the Valedictorian and the Senior Class President
- Senior Video
- Presentation of the Class
- Senior Student Message
The video will be aired on AdmiralNation.com on May 27, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., which was the original graduation date. Students will be able to watch their own graduation for the first time in the presence of family, and it will also be available to the Gulfport community and any out of town family members.
“While this school year is one we will never forget, the students of the Class of 2020 will be remembered for years to come for all they have accomplished over the last 12 years as well as for the way they overcame obstacles during this historic time,” said Sandy Commer-East, Gulfport Schools Community Relations Director.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.