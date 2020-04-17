Gov. Reeves extends shelter-in-place order but loosens some restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday morning that he’s extending the statewide shelter-in-place order by one week.
The inevitable economic domino effect of this virus is something Reeves is fully aware of.
“My heart breaks for those 140,000 people who have lost their jobs,” said Reeves.
He says he knows he could give data comparisons to other states’ numbers.
“But that doesn’t mean a damn thing to those 140,000 people who’ve lost their jobs,” added Reeves.
That’s why he wants to move towards the light at the end of the tunnel... but, for now, we’re still in the eye of the storm.
“We have to do everything we can to get our economy back open as soon as it’s safe. And I can promise you I want to be sitting here this morning saying Monday morning we’re rocking and rolling again we’re just not quite there yet.”
Reeves says that while sheltering in place is a temporary tool — it’s working.
"It is the reason we are becoming increasingly more confident that we’re not going to overstress our healthcare system.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says even after the one week extension, things won’t fully go back to business as usual. But even that one week is impactful.
“We’re probably on the plateau or on the backside of the plateau," said Dobbs. "It’s hard to say. We’re hopeful that we’re on the backside of it. It’s hard to say. We have some indicators that that could possibly be the case. As far as healthcare utilization, we are probably smack dab in the middle unless it gets worse for some reason.”
And that’s why the timing of this extension is important. But Reeves is finding ways to spread the spending out for businesses.
His new order will allow what’s been defined as non-essential businesses to make sales for curbside, drive-thru or delivery, extending a lifeline to those small businesses.
“We can get some of those people out of the Walmart," added Governor Reeves. "We can spread out more. We can actually make more people more safe.”
The state’s beaches and lakes will also be allowed to re-open starting Monday at 8 a.m.
“It’s a small thing, but I hope it helps even a bit for people who need to safely get out in the sun for their own sanity,” Reeves explained.
