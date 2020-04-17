George County High School will hold 2 drive-thru graduation ceremonies

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - George County High School seniors will take part in two separate drive-thru graduation ceremonies scheduled for 5pm on May 21 and May 22.
The May 21 ceremony will honor the Top 20 students, Collegiate Academy students, and STEM Academy students. The May 22 ceremony will honor the CAAB Academy students and HHS Academy students.
Each graduate will be given two tickets which will allowed them two vehicles in the graduation procession. Each vehicle must present a ticket in order to join the line.
The vehicles will enter the school property from Antioch Church Road, and follow the street around the baseball and softball complex, and come around the road beside the football fieldhouse. Drivers will then turn on the road that leads to the front of the school where a graduation stage will be set up.
The graduate’s two vehicles will stop in front of the stage. The graduate (and only the graduate) will exit the vehicle and walk across the stage to accept their diploma and take a profession photo. The graduate will then return to their vehicle and proceed to the end of the drive where they’ll turn in their cap and gown and pick up the official diploma.
It’s important to note that only cars, trucks, SUVs, and family vans will be allowed in the procession. And no one is allowed to ride in the bed of a truck.
