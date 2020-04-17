Feel Good Friday: Feeding frontline heroes and a birthday saxophone serenade

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - These troubled times have changed a lot, but seeing people go out of their way to tell their loved ones happy birthday, that’s timeless, and luckily people are getting creative to continue that tradition.
“It was really cool. It was different for sure, but it was really neat to be able to do something and get creative even though we’re stuck inside right now," said Hailey Barton.
Her daughter Olivia just turned 14, and the celebration was pretty unique. She was serenaded with a saxophone, and her friends and family came out in their cars to join in on the song as well as show how much they love her.
“It meant a lot just to know that they still like want to do stuff for me even though we’re like quarantined,” said Olivia Barton.
While those in quarantine are getting creative, many are finding wonderful ways to pay their respect to the heroes fighting COVID-19 on the front line. This includes retired Air Force Lt. Col. John Lockett, who is partnering with community members to give away free pulled pork sandwiches to our heroes in the healthcare system and our first responders.
“Everybody is chipping in and doing their part of it, whether they’re donating time or money or both. Just whatever it is. We’re just really grateful to live here on this coast. This is a special part of the world, with very special people so we’re glad to partner with them to try and bless those who serve,” said Dickey’s owner John Lockett.
Operation Feed the Frontline has already served over 2,000 pulled pork sandwiches from Gulfport to Pensacola. If you’re interested in donating or partnering with Dickey’s to feed healthcare heroes, you can email off@dickeysgulfcoast.com. Common partnerships will include delivery, coordination efforts, or even bringing sides to accompany the meals.
While John and his team are feeding our heroes, Madison Knight and her mother are keeping them comfortable. We first told you about Madison on Monday, how she has turned her hobby of crocheting into a helping hand for nurses across the country with her ear saver creation. Since the story aired her orders have almost doubled, and her ear savers are now in 13 different states.
“It’s crazy to think that it’s going everywhere. It makes me smile like I can’t help but smile thinking about it,” said Hooked on Faith cofounder Madison Knight.
The ear savers make wearing masks much more comfortable, and the invention is no cost at all. Madison is only asking for donations, all of which are being funneled back into local backpack buddy programs.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.