County supervisors now decide when to reopen beaches during shelter in place

“There is no higher priority for Governor Reeves than ensuring the health and well-being of all who call Mississippi home. That includes protecting their mental and financial stability. Through his latest executive order, Governor Reeves is working to restart our state’s economy and provide opportunities to get out in nature to relieve the burdens weighing down Mississippians and their communities. Under the new executive order that the Governor signed earlier today, local entities have the authority to open lakes, beaches, and reservoirs when they deem appropriate while maintaining social distancing. The existing shelter-in-place is still in effect until Monday," said the governor’s spokesperson Renae Eze to WLOX.