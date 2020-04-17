County supervisors now decide when to reopen beaches during shelter in place

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended Mississippi’s shelter-in-place for another seven days but has allowed more relaxed restrictions going forward.
One of those relaxed restrictions is allowing beaches to reopen, as determined by local authorities.
“There is no higher priority for Governor Reeves than ensuring the health and well-being of all who call Mississippi home. That includes protecting their mental and financial stability. Through his latest executive order, Governor Reeves is working to restart our state’s economy and provide opportunities to get out in nature to relieve the burdens weighing down Mississippians and their communities. Under the new executive order that the Governor signed earlier today, local entities have the authority to open lakes, beaches, and reservoirs when they deem appropriate while maintaining social distancing. The existing shelter-in-place is still in effect until Monday," said the governor’s spokesperson Renae Eze to WLOX.
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted in a Friday meeting, hours after Reeves’ announcement, to reopen the sand beaches immediately. Employees with the sand Beach Authority were out Friday afternoon taking down the “Beaches Closed” signs.
Hancock and Jackson counties will leave their beaches closed throughout the weekend. Supervisors in each county will meet Monday to make a decision for protocol going forward.
Places of recreation such as beaches and lakes were closed during the governor’s original shelter in place order declared April 1.
