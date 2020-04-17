Cloudier with increasing humidity. Thunderstorm threat Sunday.

Breezy southeast winds will bring cloudier skies with a chance for showers today. Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll notice increasing humidity today into the weekend. At some point between now and next Monday, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, models are showing the WLOX area’s best rain chances mainly on Sunday and Sunday night as a rain system moves in from the west. Unfortunately, there will be a risk for damaging weather like large hail, 60+mph wind, and tornadoes on Sunday and Sunday night somewhere in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, & Georgia perhaps including parts of the WLOX area. At this time, the WLOX area is at a Level 3 threat which is medium. The higher the level, the greater the probability that damaging weather will occur. Rain should clear out next Monday as dry high pressure arrives.