Pass Christian to consider hazardous duty pay for first responders

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Amid the coronavirus outbreak, first responders are among those most at risk. Pass Christian is now the next city to discuss hazardous pay for the city’s first responders.
During last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting, an agenda item introduced by Police Chief Darren Freeman called for a discussion on hazardous duty pay for officers working during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the meeting, little was known of the monthly financial responsibility, nor was the city’s fire department directly mentioned.
With stress levels on the rise, Pass Christian Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Dwight Gordon said it’s the right thing to do.
“We’re doing everything we can do according to the CDC guidelines and other guidelines that have been put in place in our area. A lot of our people are worried that they are going to make contact with someone and then end up taking it home to their family and their children. It raises the stress level significantly when you’re worried that you could take that home to someone in your family," Gordon said.
The fire department makes regular medical dispatch calls as well.
“One in seven people with COVID-19 have symptoms; the other six out of the seven do not. So, there’s a lot of times we’re being dispatched or called in or making contact with people that don’t even realize they have it," Gordon said. “We are providing the same service that we’ve provided all along, even before COVID-19 came about. We are doing our job to protect the citizens just like they pay us to do."
Options for payment were also in question. Suggestions ranged from an increase in the hourly rate to a flat amount in each paycheck. While the agenda item was tabled last week, it will be back up for discussion next Tuesday, April 21, at the regularly scheduled meeting.
