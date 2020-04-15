Nice for now. Wetter by this weekend. More tornadoes?

Another chilly start with this morning’s temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy at times today with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s. We’ll notice increasing humidity Friday into the weekend. At some point between Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, models are showing the WLOX area’s best rain chances mainly on Sunday and Sunday night as a rain system moves in from the west. Unfortunately, there will be a risk for damaging weather like large hail, 60+mph wind, and tornadoes on Sunday and Sunday night in somewhere in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama perhaps including parts of the WLOX area. At this time, the WLOX area is at a Level 2 to Level 3 threat which is low to medium. The higher the level, the greater the probability that damaging weather will occur. Rain should clear out next Monday as dry high pressure arrives.