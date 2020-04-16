MHSAA cancel sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year

“I want to thank the Executive Committee and our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for their excellent leadership and support through what has been an unprecedented crisis for our schools,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. “We are extremely fortunate to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care for our Mississippi students and schools. The safety and well-being of our students, school personnel and communities is always at the very top of our list of priorities. When Gov. Reeves made the announcement schools would be closed for the remainder of the current 2019-20 school year, both MHSAA leadership and the Executive Committee felt the time had come to cancel all activities and athletics as well.”