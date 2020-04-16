Mental Health Association of South Mississippi delivers meals, house cleaning items

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mental Health Association of South Mississippi began reaching out even farther to help those in need with food and household items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meals were delivered Thursday to 13 individuals within the association’s housing program.
Association members hope that these meals will not only sustain them physically but also emotionally.
The meal packages cooked up by The Reef in Biloxi have a two-fold benefit. They are generating some much-needed business, and they are helping people who were once homeless and are living with mental illnesses.
“A lot of them aren’t able to get out because of transportation issues, so even getting groceries is difficult,” said Kimberly Barta, director of programs with the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi. “So, we decided to reach out to The Reef because they’ve supported us in the past, and we’re able to deliver them family meals.”
In addition to the food, the association is also delivering house cleaning supplies. All of it supplied through a housing grant program.
Barta said it’s important for mental health to do the big things and the little things.
“And give them items that are in the basket and give them a nice warm meal to help them tools to keep their mental wellness at this time,” she said.
