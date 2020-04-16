How Mississippi is approaching the question of reopening the economy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order will expire Monday, but Governor Tate Reeves plans to make an announcement about the next steps Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the question of when to re-open for business is one facing every governor across the country.
“We’re having conversations every single day and two and three times many days about how quickly we can get our economy back open” said Reeves Wednesday.
But just a day before when asked about benchmarks on re-opening, Governor Reeves referenced the sharp rise in unemployment.
“I believe that number is going to keep going up unless we can re-open our economy,” noted Reeves.
Sanderson Farms’ CEO Joe Sanderson agrees with that statement.
“He has to do that carefully or you’re going to have a spike in illnesses," Sanderson said.
As we await when and what that may look like to reopen the economy, we know that a group of private sector business leaders will be helping make recommendations to the Governor. That commission will be led by Sanderson.
“It reminds me a little bit of 2008 when the economy was really bad and people lost their jobs,” explained Sanderson about the coronavirus crisis. "This is a little worse because people are getting sick and they’re losing their jobs. So, it’s a little different.”
Restaurateur Robert St. John is also a member of the commission for economic recovery. Among the ideas he’s hoping will come out of it:
“Certainly financial solutions for businesses that are currently hurting,” said St. John.
But both St. John and Sanderson admit there’s no playbook on this. St. John was part of the recovery commission post-Katrina and says they at least knew the extent of the damage once the storm ended.
He’s says this is different.
“We’re in uncharted waters," described St. John. "I’ve been in business 32 years and I’ve never seen anything even remotely close to what we’re dealing with now. We’re going to have to do a lot of problem solving to get back to hopefully where we were.”
