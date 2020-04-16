Dozens screened, tested for COVID-19 at drive-up clinic in East Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 80 people in east Biloxi had an opportunity Thursday to get tested for the coronavirus without having to step foot outside of their car.
The parking lot of the Biloxi Civic Center became a clinic as those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 drove through to be tested for the virus.
“Until we get as many people tested as possible, we won’t have a good feel on really how, if this virus is growing or not growing," said Harrison County supervisor Beverly Martin.
Memorial Physicians Clinics is working with city, county and community leaders to bring these one-day clinics to different locations.
East Biloxi is an area of concern because of the large concentration of African Americans and other minorities.
“In this community, we have a lot of patients and citizens with co-morbidities, which means they have underlying conditions that could cause them to have an increase in symptoms, and their health could decline very rapidly, sometimes in a matter of five to six hours. We’re seeing a great decline," said Melanie Mccready, Memorial Practice Manager.
City leaders were glad to see the long lines at Thursday’s clinic with hopes that this could save lives.
“A lot of the problems are in the African American community, and as you can see across the country, the most deaths. We wanted to ensure that our community is one that is counted and that we keep our numbers down,” said Biloxi councilman Felix Gines.
The work will be far from over after the clinic. Memorial said this is only a small part of their efforts to encourage healthier habits.
“This gives us an opportunity to have longstanding relationships so that we can prepare our youth, safeguard our elderly, and our working people, and to make sure that healthcare is important, because without your health, then you’re challenging every aspect of your life,” said Gary Fredericks, the vice-chair for the Board of Trustees at Memorial Hospital.
Officials said there are plans to bring drive-up clinics to D’Iberville and Long Beach. Details are still being finalized.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.