Convenience store workers plow through COVID-19 concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s essential to get rid of garbage when it piles up, and for all of us, getting gas and other items at convenience stores is also vital.
On her first day behind the counter for Rachel Lavergne at Fat Baby & Elise’s in Biloxi, the worry about COVID-19 was there, but it wasn’t her most pressing matter.
“Even when we don’t have this going on, we still have people come through that no telling where they’ve been, what they’ve got, what they’ve come into contact with. But at the same time, it’s an occupational hazard. It’s a choice, I guess,” Lavergne said.
It’s a choice and a chance Lavergne said she’s willing to make and take.
“A lot of people are out of jobs right now and I value my job,” she added. “I thought about it, but at the same time, the first responders and everybody are out there doing it, too. They need gas, they need snacks, they need food, so I can do my part. You follow the basic rules and you follow basic procedures of keeping yourself clean and sanitizing everything.”
Much like at Fat Baby & Elise’s, the ladies at Pure Country in Gulfport said yes, they’re concerned about COVID-19, but they also said they’ve stepped up their cleaning routines, and, like others, they have a job to do.
“I try not to think about it. We wash our hands all the time anyway with the food. We have our sanitizer and we’re constantly wiping,” said Elizabeth Slamans, a Pure Country employee.
