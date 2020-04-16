Coast home builder works with people who have lost jobs

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The old phrase “business as usual” is irrelevant during these extraordinary times. The pandemic along with shelter-in-place orders are producing challenges for most businesses.
A Coast home builder has developed a program to keep his operation going. Workers are on the job and homes are going up in the Landon Green community in Gulfport. Elliott Homes is continuing construction on new homes in spite of so much economic uncertainty.
People who are having homes built and perhaps now facing a change in their financial situation may be nervous about moving. The owner of Elliott Homes realizes he must do everything in his power to calm those fears.
“As business owners right now, we have a duty to look at how we can help people, whatever we can do to help get through this. We’re all in this together. Nobody is on their own,” said Brandon Elliott.
Elliott Homes produced this video to introduce what Brandon Elliott is calling an assurance program. If a purchaser loses their job after closing, the company will make up to three mortgage payments on their behalf.
Elliott is working with lenders to get on board with creative financing ideas. There has been some cooperation from financial institutions, but Elliott Homes is stepping up to make guarantees of its own, not just for clients with homes being built, but for homeowners he has worked with in the past.
“Basically, what we’ve done is step in to assure that anybody who works with us or has worked with us, this isn’t for just new home buyers. Anyone who has closed in 2020 we want to make sure they have leeway should they need it,” Elliott said.
The program applies for the remainder of 2020 and people have to show proof of job loss. You may want to check with your bank or builder to see if any programs are available.
